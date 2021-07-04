O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,094 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRBT opened at $91.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.64.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

