O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,146 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Oppenheimer by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Oppenheimer by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $642.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.28 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

