Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.68

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.68 and last traded at C$4.64, with a volume of 273324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.

Several brokerages have commented on OBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$337.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.76.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$94.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,243.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 383,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$617,449.58. Insiders have bought 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $56,301 over the last quarter.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.