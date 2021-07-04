Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 2,864 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

ROK opened at $285.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.84. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $289.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

