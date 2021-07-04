Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $714,000 Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,437,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 687,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,401,000 after buying an additional 62,388 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after buying an additional 578,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,132,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $201.82 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.03 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.80.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

