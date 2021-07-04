Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 677.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after acquiring an additional 622,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after acquiring an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $41,300,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after acquiring an additional 356,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,222,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $106.00 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.22.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
