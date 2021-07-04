Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,917 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 15,342 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $189,635,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in eBay by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after buying an additional 1,903,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in eBay by 60,621.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,182,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $59,438,000 after buying an additional 1,180,901 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

EBAY stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.