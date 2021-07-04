Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,068,000 after buying an additional 125,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

HUBS opened at $591.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $527.24. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.07 and a 1 year high of $605.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -295.56 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

