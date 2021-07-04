Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $789,000 Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $437,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $130,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,750 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE RGR opened at $83.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

