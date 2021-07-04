Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $276.65 million and $11.34 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00053621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00017817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.43 or 0.00766557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.92 or 0.07904607 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

