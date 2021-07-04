OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of OCFC opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

