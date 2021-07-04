Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.86% of Oconee Federal Financial worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFED traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.37. 976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,443. Oconee Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

