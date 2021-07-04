Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Short Interest Up 35.3% in June

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock remained flat at $$258.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 490,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,505. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $171.57 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.94.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.