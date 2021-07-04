OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,455,000 after buying an additional 145,998 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,678,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.27. 772,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,302. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.49.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

