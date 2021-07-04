OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 200,000 Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.35% of Vector Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,465,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,599,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,980,000.

VAQC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,614. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

