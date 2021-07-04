OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 15,921 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.6% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.09% of Accenture worth $161,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Argus raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,860. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $305.17. The company has a market cap of $193.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.