OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $27.30 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 285,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FND. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $1,623,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $688,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,218,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock remained flat at $$105.70 during trading on Friday. 479,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,854. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

