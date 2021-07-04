OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $3.02 Million Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,038,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,261,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $30,150,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $24,048,000.

Shares of REVHU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,096. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

