OMG Network (OMG) Trading 28.1% Higher Over Last Week

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $631.35 million and $199.45 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.50 or 0.00012690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00165986 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000842 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.