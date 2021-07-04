Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Down 33.2% in June

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,600 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the May 31st total of 802,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ONCY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.77. 202,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 161,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 157,076 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

