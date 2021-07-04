OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 50.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 58,495 shares during the period. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of OCFT opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.57 and a beta of 0.42. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

