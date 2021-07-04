Ontology Gas Market Capitalization Hits $201.51 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $201.51 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00052606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.79 or 0.00734154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.65 or 0.07551221 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,740,218 coins. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

