Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $513.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.15. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

