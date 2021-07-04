Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Oracle were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.82. 15,258,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,753,663. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,382,500 shares of company stock valued at $500,398,350. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

