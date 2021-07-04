Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Up 39.0% in June

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,200 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 496,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, S&P Equity Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Organovo in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Organovo stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 64,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,860. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18. Organovo has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Organovo during the first quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organovo during the first quarter worth $100,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organovo during the first quarter worth $88,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

