Oribel Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 94,625 Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Pontem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Pontem during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pontem during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pontem during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pontem during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTM opened at $9.70 on Friday. Pontem Co. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

