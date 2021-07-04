Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,008,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter worth about $636,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,662,000. White Square Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter worth about $917,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTP opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

