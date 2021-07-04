Oribel Capital Management LP Takes $777,000 Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,136 shares of company stock worth $4,660,230. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.28. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.