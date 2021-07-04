OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OriginClear and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $4.10 million 3.48 $13.26 million N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 2.00 $4.39 million N/A N/A

OriginClear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OriginClear and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear 323.36% -27.12% 473.61% TOMI Environmental Solutions 1.30% 2.07% 1.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins. The company also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. In addition, it offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment products. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility. The company also offers SteraMist Select Surface Unit; Stainless Steel 90-Degree Applicator; iHP Plasma Decontamination Chamber; SteraMist Custom Engineered System; and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination. In addition, it provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. The company manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. Its products and services are used in pharmaceutical companies, clean rooms, hospitals and medical facilities, ambulances, bio-safety labs, tissue and blood labs, pharmaceutical labs, vivariums, research universities military and government agencies, office buildings, schools, athletic facilities, single-family homes and multi-unit residences, cruise ships, schools, and entertainment establishments; patient medical transport airline, hospitality, and transportation industries; and cannabis market. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

