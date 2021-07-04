Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.19. Orthofix Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orthofix Medical.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.48. 57,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,055. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.79 million, a P/E ratio of 122.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 96,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.