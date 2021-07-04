Ouroboros Market Cap Tops $97,520.67 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. Ouroboros has a market cap of $97,520.67 and $814.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00132412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00168553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,441.88 or 0.99906616 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

