Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,600 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 403,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,994. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.23%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,563,876.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210,063 shares of company stock worth $31,896,986 in the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 206,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.