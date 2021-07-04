Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

OXBDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Investec upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OXBDF opened at $17.99 on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

