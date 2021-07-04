Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

