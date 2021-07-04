Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AutoNation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 24.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in AutoNation by 33.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AutoNation by 124.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in AutoNation by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.14 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,847 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $3,474,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

