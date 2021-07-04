Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,288 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,288 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $73.73 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.40 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

