Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,085 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 69,040 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

