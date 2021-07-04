Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $438,000 in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,078,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1,332.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 146,243 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 401.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 135,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THRM opened at $71.37 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

