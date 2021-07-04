Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $788,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Argus cut their price target on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.61.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $179.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $170.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

