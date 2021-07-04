Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $678,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 411.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 227,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in CME Group by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 24,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.80.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $213.52 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

