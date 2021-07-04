Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,670,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 716,316 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after acquiring an additional 486,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $148.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $105.89 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

