Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Acquires New Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRNGU. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,849,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $506,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $708,000.

SRNGU stock remained flat at $$10.62 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,779. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

