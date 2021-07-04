Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys New Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $171,000.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRNGU remained flat at $$10.62 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 238,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,779. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.