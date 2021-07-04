Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys Shares of 50,000 CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Shares of CFVIU remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,593. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.