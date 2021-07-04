Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lessened its holdings in Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,357 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Motion Acquisition were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000.

Shares of Motion Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.30 during midday trading on Friday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

