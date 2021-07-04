Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $496,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of CFVIU stock remained flat at $$9.99 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,593. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is New York, New York.

