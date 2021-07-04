Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases New Stake in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 0.39% of Genius Brands International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNUS. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Genius Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNUS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,336,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,355,470. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 14,702.37% and a negative return on equity of 86.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter.

Genius Brands International Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

