Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases Shares of 12,680 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 91.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,619,000 after buying an additional 896,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,035,000 after buying an additional 840,759 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after buying an additional 437,648 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth about $9,851,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 23.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,328,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,005,000 after buying an additional 252,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stride stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. 451,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,863. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

