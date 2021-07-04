Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Sells 240,880 Shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lowered its stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,880 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000.

OTCMKTS DDMXU remained flat at $$10.62 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $11.68.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

