Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $256.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will post sales of $256.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.98 million and the lowest is $214.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $42.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 511.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

PK traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. 1,561,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,389. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

